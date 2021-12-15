Fog clears out to stormy weather tonight - High Wind Warning Issued

Drizzly, foggy conditions transitioning Wednesday night to scattered rain showers and even isolated thunderstorms -- but the biggest threat by this late autumn storm comes from potentially destructive winds from the south, with gusts 60 mph or greater.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued high wind warnings effective Wednesday night starting 10 p.m. EST through Thursday for Upper Michigan: Click here for the latest alerts.

Click here for strong wind safety tips from the NWS.

A sharp cool down in temperatures occur during the daytime Thursday, with powerful winds continuing from the southwest plus a chance of snow showers north.

It’s a trend back to wintry conditions Friday through early next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. rain, p.m. snow (mainly in the northern U.P.) then diminishing in early evening; windy with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph gusting over 50 mph, then becoming west in the evening 15 to 20 mph gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s *early* ... then falling throughout the day to the 20s-30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30

Tuesday, First Day of Winter 2021: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; seasonal and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.