Drizzly, breezy Wednesday before stormy evening

As a warm air regime continues in Upper Michigan, wind speeds and moisture also increase ahead of an approaching system from the Plains. Drizzly Wednesday morning conditions gradually transition to widely scattered rain showers Wednesday afternoon, then becoming widespread with moderate rain chances and even isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. As the rain ramps up late Wednesday, so does the southerly wind flow in the U.P. -- to damaging potential from gusts 60 mph or greater.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind watch effective Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon for Upper Michigan: Click here for the latest alerts.

Click here for strong wind safety tips from the NWS.

A sharp cool down in temperatures occur during the daytime Thursday, trending back to the seasonal temp range plus a chance of snow showers from Friday through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. drizzle, fog and widely-scattered light rain showers; becoming widespread late with moderate rain chances plus isolated thunderstorms; daytime south winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph, then strengthening late with gusts over 45 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. showers then diminishing in the afternoon; windy with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph gusting over 50 mph, then becoming west in the evening 15 to 20 mph gusting over 40 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s *early* ... then falling throughout the day to the 20s-30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday, First Day of Winter 2021: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold and breezy

>Highs: 20

