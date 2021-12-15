Advertisement

Damaging wind risk tonight

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A strong system lifts north of us by tomorrow. Ahead of it, temperatures increase to around 50° tonight. There will be areas of fog, drizzle, and scattered showers during the day. Then, tonight winds become strong with gusts in excess of 50mph to 70mph for some areas. High Wind Warnings will be in effect through midday tomorrow for most of the Upper Peninsula. As a result, widespread power outages, downed trees/branches, and lakeshore flooding will be possible. Strong winds diminish tomorrow evening. Then, seasonal stretch unfolds.

Today: Cloudy, foggy with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Strong winds with showers early followed by snow and cooler air

>Highs: Low 50s around midnight. Temps fall during the day to the upper 20s and low 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

