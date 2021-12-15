CTE Committee looking to future of middle college program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee of Marquette and Alger Counties is looking to raise funds supporting their middle college program. The group met Wednesday afternoon and discussed the successes and future of the middle college funding.

Much of that funding comes from eagle mine who chips in $75,000 each year. But the life of the mine is expected to come to an end around 2025. The new plan is to reach out to other businesses and groups to help secure future funding for the middle college.

“We’re helping the kids find a job and we’re helping the community to fill jobs that are available and about half of the kids in the middle college would never have gone on to college at all so what we’re really doing is helping a bunch of kids and really giving them a good profession,” said Stu Bradley, CTE Committee Chairman.

The CTE Committee is also preparing to print up 8,000 copies of their annual CTE magazine that highlights CTE opportunities in Marquette and Alger Counties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.