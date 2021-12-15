Advertisement

CTE Committee looking to future of middle college program

Career and technical education (CTE) is designed for people who may not want to pursue...
Career and technical education (CTE) is designed for people who may not want to pursue four-year college degrees. The Career and Technical Education Committee of Marquette and (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee of Marquette and Alger Counties is looking to raise funds supporting their middle college program. The group met Wednesday afternoon and discussed the successes and future of the middle college funding.

Much of that funding comes from eagle mine who chips in $75,000 each year. But the life of the mine is expected to come to an end around 2025. The new plan is to reach out to other businesses and groups to help secure future funding for the middle college.

“We’re helping the kids find a job and we’re helping the community to fill jobs that are available and about half of the kids in the middle college would never have gone on to college at all so what we’re really doing is helping a bunch of kids and really giving them a good profession,” said Stu Bradley, CTE Committee Chairman.

The CTE Committee is also preparing to print up 8,000 copies of their annual CTE magazine that highlights CTE opportunities in Marquette and Alger Counties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react
Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 boosters in the U.P.
Over the past year, recalls of workers from pandemic-related layoffs resulted in a sharp...
Michigan unemployment rate decreases in November
Shiras Planetarium set to reopen this week, holiday laser shows coming soon
Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
1 dead in crashes, train derailment in Marinette County