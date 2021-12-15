COVID-19 boosters in the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials began administering COVID-19 booster shots in October and now health departments are encouraging you to consider one.

Right now, 21 percent of those eligible for a COVID-19 booster in the U.P. have received one.

”I think the protection decreases a little bit after six or eight months and so people are a little bit more vulnerable to exposure to the virus. So get those boosters, I think it’s important,” said Dr. Robert Yin, medical director at Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

You must be 16 or older and six months past your Moderna or Pfizer second dose or two months past your Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s not remarkably worse than the second one is. But maybe expect how you did for your second dose,” said Brianna Mileski, community health director for Marquette County Community Health Division.

Boosters rolled out two months ago and the original vaccine came out a year ago Tuesday. Dr. Yin at Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says they’re filling appointments for booster shots.

“The rollout is going very well. I think word is gotten around about the benign nature of these vaccines and people seem to be more willing to come for a vaccine after they’ve already experienced it,” said Dr. Yin.

The Marquette County Community Health Division says they’re seeing a similar reaction.

“We have a lot of demands for the boosters. People are eager to get them before the holidays so we’re trying to accommodate as many people as we can,” said Mileski.

Boosters are recommended for everyone eligible but if you haven’t received your primary COVID vaccine, Public Health strongly recommends getting it.

“We’re just not really seeing anything serious problems with us. It’s very well tolerated by people so I would emphasize that it’s an extremely safe vaccine,” said Dr. Yin.

Dr. Yin says even he was cautious at the beginning.

“We were used to seeing vaccines coming out after several years of development and this vaccine came out within a year, so I had my personal doubts in the beginning,” he said.

If you have more questions about boosters or the primary COVID-19 vaccine, talk with your local healthcare provider.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.