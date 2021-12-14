Wilderness Sports offering $9 cross country ski, snowshoe rentals

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Want to get outside and enjoy the snow, but don’t have any winter sports equipment?

Wilderness Sports sporting goods store in Ishpeming is offering cross country ski and snowshoe rentals all winter long.

Visit www.wildernessportsinc.com to fill out the form, or call the store at 906-485-4565.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.