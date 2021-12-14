Advertisement

Wilderness Sports offering $9 cross country ski, snowshoe rentals

The $9 fee covers a 24 hour time period
Wilderness Sports offers snowshoe and cross country ski rentals all winter long.
Wilderness Sports offers snowshoe and cross country ski rentals all winter long.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Want to get outside and enjoy the snow, but don’t have any winter sports equipment?

Wilderness Sports sporting goods store in Ishpeming is offering cross country ski and snowshoe rentals all winter long.

Visit www.wildernessportsinc.com to fill out the form, or call the store at 906-485-4565.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has dropped its camping prices for the 2019-2020 winter...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore new entrance fee effective March 1, 2022
Jail Bars - Storyblocks
Inmate escapes from Schoolcraft County Jail
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Doug and Susan Pearson's holiday lights
Pearson holiday light display open to the public
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court