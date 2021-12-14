Warm stretch continues Tuesday with southeasterly breezes

Following the snowstorm this past weekend is building high pressure over Upper Michigan, bringing warmer temperatures and precipitation-free conditions Monday night through Tuesday. Southeasterly winds increase through the daytime Tuesday, with the breeziest conditions near the Lake Superior shore.

The high pressure eventually erodes late Tuesday ahead of a system approaching from the Central Plains. Precipitation returns to Upper Michigan -- first in the form of drizzle and few light rain showers late Tuesday, gradually into widely scattered showers Wednesday, then widespread with moderate rain chances and even isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

A sharp cool down in temperatures occur during the daytime Thursday, trending back to the seasonal temp range plus a chance of snow showers during the second half of the week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonably warm with a chance of drizzle and isolated light rain showers late; breezy with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph -- gusts over 30 mph possible near Lake Superior

>Highs: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a.m. drizzle, fog and widely-scattered light rain showers; becoming widespread late with moderate rain chances plus isolated thunderstorms (west); breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. showers then diminishing in the afternoon; windy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s *early* ... then falling throughout the day to the 20s-30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 20

