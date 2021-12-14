Advertisement

VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale

Money from sales benefit the post and its auxiliary
Money from sales benefit the post and its auxiliary
Money from sales benefit the post and its auxiliary(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday morning, a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Marquette County continued a U.P. food tradition.

For over 20 years, veterans and volunteers have gathered at VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn to make and sell pasties to community members. At least 300 regular and specialty pasties were sold during the day.

Before October, pasties had not been sold from the post since March 2020. Now, those involved with the effort are happy to have it back.

“It means a lot to us to get it back in,” said the post’s Auxiliary President, Louise Ingalls, “to be able to get back together and do things, and to be able to now be able to raise money so we can do our projects for the veterans because they are very important to us.”

Money from the sales benefits the VFW post and its auxiliary.

Customers also had the opportunity to place an order for the next sale on January 11th.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has dropped its camping prices for the 2019-2020 winter...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore new entrance fee effective March 1, 2022
Jail Bars - Storyblocks
Inmate escapes from Schoolcraft County Jail
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette
Doug and Susan Pearson's holiday lights
Pearson holiday light display open to the public

Latest News

Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Two local fitness businesses prepare for a holiday ‘fun run’
Blow up animals inside the Delta Animal Shelter.
Fundraisers to benefit Delta Animal Shelter
Jacobetti Home participating in Make a Veteran Smile campaign
Jacobetti Home participating in Make a Veteran Smile campaign
DIDHD warns community about rise of student vaping
DIDHD warns community about rise of student vaping