VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn holds monthly pasty sale

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday morning, a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Marquette County continued a U.P. food tradition.

For over 20 years, veterans and volunteers have gathered at VFW Post 5670 in Gwinn to make and sell pasties to community members. At least 300 regular and specialty pasties were sold during the day.

Before October, pasties had not been sold from the post since March 2020. Now, those involved with the effort are happy to have it back.

“It means a lot to us to get it back in,” said the post’s Auxiliary President, Louise Ingalls, “to be able to get back together and do things, and to be able to now be able to raise money so we can do our projects for the veterans because they are very important to us.”

Money from the sales benefits the VFW post and its auxiliary.

Customers also had the opportunity to place an order for the next sale on January 11th.

