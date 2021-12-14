Advertisement

The UPside - December 13, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Bobbi Bray for organizing Girls Only Ride. Period.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders is Bobbi Bray, founder of charity event Girls Only Ride. Period. The event was created by Bray and a small team to raise money to buy feminine care products for donation.

The event is an ATV ride with only women and every year it has a different theme where women dress up and decorate their rigs. In the three years the ride has taken place they have increased the amount of money raised from $3500 to over $8500.

Bray donates the products to the Women’s Center, the New Free Store, Great Lakes Recovery Center, the Warming Center and schools in Marquette County.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

