The UPside - December 13, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders is Bobbi Bray, founder of charity event Girls Only Ride. Period. The event was created by Bray and a small team to raise money to buy feminine care products for donation.

The event is an ATV ride with only women and every year it has a different theme where women dress up and decorate their rigs. In the three years the ride has taken place they have increased the amount of money raised from $3500 to over $8500.

Bray donates the products to the Women’s Center, the New Free Store, Great Lakes Recovery Center, the Warming Center and schools in Marquette County.

