The Upper Peninsula celebrates its 185th Birthday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Upper Peninsula turned 185 years old. On this day in 1836, the Frostbitten Convention was held in Ann Arbor.

“The Frostbitten Convention came about because of the war between Ohio and Michigan for the Toledo Strip,” said Cris Osier, Executive Director of the Marquette Regional History Center. “Michigan didn’t necessarily want the Upper Peninsula in exchange for the Toledo Strip.”

A compromise offered by President Andrew Jackson gave Michigan statehood and the entire Upper Peninsula. Ohio got the Toledo Strip. Frostbitten Convention delegates voted to accept the compromise.

Osier says it is important for people to learn the area’s history.

“The Upper Peninsula was full of resources that really made Michigan an important component to the entire United States,” she explained. “From iron ore to timber, we were important for the development of our whole country.”

To celebrate the occasion, the Marquette Regional History Center is having an event this coming weekend...with some special guests.

“We have Sara Cambensy coming,” Osier stated. “We have Ed McBroom. We’re going to enjoy some birthday cake, and we’re going to sing Happy Birthday.”

This will be the first Frostbitten Convention Day celebration at the museum in two years.

“It’s a feel-good event where everyone is welcome,” said Osier, “and we couldn’t be happier to have everyone come and join us.”

The U.P.’s 185th Birthday Party will take place at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at the Marquette Regional History Center.

