Upper Michigan schools and concerned parent discuss recent copycat threats

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The recent school threat increase in Upper Michigan is worrying many parents.

Gary Howell is one of them. Howell has three children who attend Gladstone Area Schools. He says a copycat threat frightened his eldest daughter last week.

“My eighth grader actually came home freaking out because of a possible threat at the middle school here in Gladstone,” Howell says. “She heard it from a friend who I believe heard it firsthand, but could’ve heard it from another kid in the class.” While it may be difficult to understand why some make school threats, mental health likely plays a huge role.

Gladstone Area Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis says some students use these threats as a cry for help. “We see these students that are willing to make copycat threats because they’re hurting because they need help,” Kulbertis says. “Not that they necessarily want to hurt somebody else.”

To complicate things further, schools face challenges in sharing information on threats. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Superintendent Louis Steigerwald says districts can only share certain details on minors. Giving away too much too soon could also ruin the search for facts.

“Just like the police, we’re not going to share where we’re at simply because we don’t want to taint the investigation or cause ourselves to be unable to gather information,” Steigerwald says.

Superintendent Kulbertis says his district is working with law enforcement to be as transparent as possible with threats. “Our point now is that times have changed, the environment has changed, our relationship with parents,” he says. “Because of COVID, we’ve really communicated more and now we want to maintain that relationship, we want to maintain that trust.”

Superintendent Kulbertis says his district plans to train staff in addressing the root of these threats before they happen going forward. You can report any possible threats or potentially criminal acts through the Michigan State Police’s OK2SAY program, or by dialing 911.

