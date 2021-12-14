Two local fitness businesses prepare for a holiday ‘fun run’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Company and Perform 4 Life are preparing for the Jingle Bell 5k run.

Everyone is asked to grab a Christmas sweater and join in the fun! The run begins at the Queen City Running Co. store at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17.

Paige Du Bois, general manager, told us more about the event.

“There is no entry fee or anything like that, completely free to the public. People can run a 5k, they can run longer than a 5k, they can run 1 mile, whatever they want to do. Its more about getting everyone in the holiday spirit and enjoy being together.”

The organizers also encourage everyone to bring a toy donation that will be donated to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club.

After the run there will be an after party in the store with refreshments and fun holiday gathering.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.