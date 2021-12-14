Advertisement

Toys for Tots delivers toys to Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette County

Volunteers unloading a trailer packed with toys
Volunteers unloading a trailer packed with toys(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots donations are now being distributed in Marquette County. Volunteers from the Lake Superior Marine Corps League Detachment 764 were out dropping off toys to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul locations Monday afternoon.

The Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul stores help hundreds of families in need with gifts for their children. The Toys for Tots Coordinator, Tracey Tippett, says the community has really stepped up this year.

“Marquette County is great, we had 118 toy donation boxes out there so the businesses have picked up this year and the toy donations too and it’s just great that the community sees a need out there and the help us,” Tippett said.

The Salvation Army toy shop will be December 17 and 18 at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

