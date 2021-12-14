More than 3.3 million Michigan residents expected to travel for holiday season

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Auto Club Group (AAA) predicts crowded roads and skies with an expected 109 million Americans and 3.3 million Michigan residents to travel for the holidays.

Michigan residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.

Michigan figures show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period. More than 3.3 million are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Although that’s 9.9 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s 34% more than last year.

“Travelers should pay careful attention to Covid travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas said. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative Covid test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status. ”

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million (91%) planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts only marginal delays overall throughout the holiday week. However, with over 847,000 more Michigan residents on the road compared to last year, AAA believes drivers in major metro areas could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel (INRIX/AAA (WLUC))

AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. It’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and your destination.

