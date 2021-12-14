Michigan Tech announces football awards

The most successful football coach in Michigan Tech history, Ted Kearly guided the Huskies from 1969-72 and compiled a remarkable 29-7 (.806) record. During his tenure, the Huskies won three Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles. Kearly took over as athletic director following the 1972 football season and spent 17 successful years in the position. Kearly guided the start of women’s athletics into the Tech program, founded the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame, and saved the school’s football program when the budget was cut 76-percent in 1980.