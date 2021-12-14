Link Learning holds open house in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Link Learning, a blend of brick and mortar and virtual schooling, held their open house Tuesday. Link Learning provides an alternative to traditional public schooling and allows students to learn at a pace that fits them.

The fully-accredited blended learning environment has been in the area for five years and provides high school diplomas to those who complete the program.

“I definitely see education changing and developing as we go and as we start working more closely with our students and I think we’ve all learned that from the pandemic whatever industry it may be, that we have to be a little more versatile and work with our students,” said Julie King, Link Learning Regional Director.

Link Learning has 13 locations across the state including three in the U.P. They have locations in Marquette, Escanaba and Menominee.

