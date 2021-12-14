Advertisement

Lakeview Elementary School’s 2nd graders brought ‘joy to the world’

second graders performed their Christmas concert
second graders performed their Christmas concert(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, the second graders at Lakeview Elementary School performed their annual Christmas concert.

The concert was from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Over 100 students sang multiple songs and this was the first time the grade has performed entirely together.

The songs performed were: “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Away in a Manger”, and “Up on the Housetop.”

Emily Fitzpatrick, music teacher at Lakeview, told us what precautions they took since COVID started.

“We did split our programs up into smaller grade levels at a time. We normally do two or three. So we have smaller audiences and masks were required but we have been thrilled at the number of people who have out to support our students.”

The students have been practicing since October for the concert and their was also a performance from Lakeview Chorus before the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has dropped its camping prices for the 2019-2020 winter...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore new entrance fee effective March 1, 2022
Jail Bars - Storyblocks
Inmate escapes from Schoolcraft County Jail
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Doug and Susan Pearson's holiday lights
Pearson holiday light display open to the public
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court

Latest News

More than 3.3 million Michigan residents expected to travel for holiday season
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Happy Birthday, Upper Peninsula! UP turns 185th Wednesday
Happy Birthday, Upper Peninsula! U.P. turns 185 on Tuesday
Michigan Tech Hockey ranked 18
December 13 - Michigan Tech hockey ranked 18th