Lakeview Elementary School’s 2nd graders brought ‘joy to the world’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, the second graders at Lakeview Elementary School performed their annual Christmas concert.

The concert was from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Over 100 students sang multiple songs and this was the first time the grade has performed entirely together.

The songs performed were: “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Away in a Manger”, and “Up on the Housetop.”

Emily Fitzpatrick, music teacher at Lakeview, told us what precautions they took since COVID started.

“We did split our programs up into smaller grade levels at a time. We normally do two or three. So we have smaller audiences and masks were required but we have been thrilled at the number of people who have out to support our students.”

The students have been practicing since October for the concert and their was also a performance from Lakeview Chorus before the event.

