Jacobetti Home participating in Make a Veteran Smile campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jacobetti Home for Veterans is participating in the ‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign this holiday season. The campaign invites the community to spread holiday cheer by sending a personalized card or letter to veteran members.

The Jacobetti Home is the only veterans home in the U.P. participating in the campaign. Staff at Jacobetti say this is just one of the things they do for their veterans around the holidays.

“The Make a Vet Smile initiative is just one of the things we do around the holidays to make the holidays special for our members to provide the very, very best for them,” said Sarah Johnson Volunteer Coordinator for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The Jacobetti Home accepts cards year round but for this Christmas they’re asking for the cards to be in by December 23. You can mail cards to 425 Fisher St, Marquette, MI 49855.

