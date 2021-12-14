Happy Birthday, Upper Peninsula! U.P. turns 185th Wednesday

On this day in 1836, the Upper Peninsula became a part of Michigan making today its 185th birthday.

On Dec. 14, 1836, there was a landmark agreement that granted the Upper Peninsula to Michigan and set in motion the bid for statehood; this day is now known as Frostbitten Convention Day.

The Frostbitten Convention gathered on a bitterly cold day in Ann Arbor to end the costly Toledo War which had begun the previous year over fierce disputes over the eponymous “Toledo Strip” between the state of Ohio and the territory of Michigan.

In order to prevent bloodshed, President Andrew Jackson offered a compromise that would grant Michigan statehood and the territory now known as the western Upper Peninsula in exchange for giving control of the “Toledo Strip” to Ohio.

On December 14, 1836, delegates at the Frostbitten Convention voted to accept the compromise and on January 26, 1837, Michigan was officially admitted as the 26th state to the Union.

