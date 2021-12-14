Fundraisers to benefit Delta Animal Shelter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter is back open to the public and has some Christmas fundraisers this year.

Picture your Pet with Santa is an annual fundraiser that’s exactly what it sounds like. Bring a $10 donation to the Delta Animal Shelter and any animal you’d like to get a picture with Santa Claus.

“We’ve had guinea pigs, chickens, all sorts of fun stuff,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist at the Delta Animal Shelter.

There’s also a bucket raffle fundraiser with 15 prizes for cats and dogs.

“We’re really eager to get back to doing our fundraisers and all of our different events so it’s not a full-on open house like usual but just kind of our first step into getting back,” said Bruce.

Winners will be picked on December 22 and all money raised will help the shelter care for all the animals.

“It’s been a very busy year here for us. Lots of puppies, lots of kittens, so it’ll be just going towards getting all of them spayed and neutered and taking care of them while they’re here and getting them into their forever homes,” said Bruce.

The shelter currently has several cats and a few dogs up for adoption.

“It’s been a crazy year for our cat numbers. Usually, cats are seasonal breeders so we kind of stopped seeing kittens at the end of summer but they have not stopped this year,” said Bruce.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from noon until four p.m. You can stop in, buy raffle tickets, and look at some of the animals, like the six puppies found in the woods.

“They’re not up for adoption yet but we know everyone’s been looking at their pictures and falling in love. They’re here to say hi if anybody wants to come. There are lots of kisses to give out,” said Bruce.

Picture your Pet with Santa is this Wednesday from four p.m. until eight p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until one p.m.

