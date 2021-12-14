DNR reminds anglers about dangerous thin ice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With this week’s warm-up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people about the dangers in ice fishing.This winter we’ve already seen brief warm ups and quick dumps of heavy wet snow that acts as an insulator on the ice. Conservation Officers say take the proper precautions if you plan to head out onto the ice.

“With the warm up this week it’s very important that anglers that want to go on the ice check the weather before they head out, whenever we have snow covered ice the ice tends to freeze a lot slower and you can never be sure how thick that ice is going to be, it’s a good thing to keep in the back of your mind that no ice is safe ice,” said DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy Sergey.

The DNR also recommends bringing ice picks with you in case you do fall through. They say you should also let your family or friends know when you go out and when you plan to be back.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.