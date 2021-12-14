Advertisement

DICSA collects donations for annual giving tree

Gifts will be given to seniors in Dickinson and Iron Counties
Arnold says more gifts will arrive before the Friday deadline
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - These wrapped gifts are slippers, pajamas, toiletries, and more for seniors in need. The Dickinson-Iron Community Service Agency (DICSA) is still collecting more donations for its 6th annual giving tree.

“We are geared towards helping seniors, home-delivered meals, we have transportation,” said Kathy Arnold, DICSA RSVP Director.

65 seniors will receive gifts this holiday season because of this effort.

“A lot of these seniors have been nominated by a home-delivered meal driver, a transportation driver, our Family Ties have nominated a few,” Arnold said.

The community has adopted 45 seniors already and 20 seniors still need sponsors. Each wish list is unique.

“Some have said they need laundry soap, garbage bags, so it’s some wants and some needs,” Arnold said.

DICSA will deliver gifts to seniors at home and at care facilities in Dickinson and Iron Counties. Six volunteers lead the project, and more help is always needed.

“We work to accommodate the volunteer, whatever they are available for. The program requests you do volunteer at least one hour a year,” Arnold said.

Arnold says she oversees 125 total volunteers. They help at places like the VA Hospital, the local animal shelter, and the Cancer Loan Closet.

“A lot of these places wouldn’t even function without volunteers,” Arnold said.

If you are interested in getting involved, you can call DICSA at (906) 774-2256.

You can drop off any donations at the DICSA office on Carpenter Street until Friday. All gifts will be delivered by volunteers in time for Christmas.

