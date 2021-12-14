Dickinson County school hosts holiday party for virtual learning students

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County school hosted a Christmas party for its virtual learning students. A dozen virtual learning children in Woodland Elementary school in Kingsford celebrated the holidays in person.

Students made holiday crafts to take home, interacted with their friends, and watched the polar express with staff.

“It’s just a way to get them in the building, get them to see their peers,” said Brenda Swartout, Woodland Elementary Kindergarten Teacher.

Staff says this party will help students build connections with their classmates and teachers.

“Just because they’re virtual, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have any interaction. Getting them in here so they are interacting with their peers still gives them that social component,” said Kristen Burrell, Woodland Elementary Kindergarten Teacher.

Staff says they hope this starts a gradual move to more in-person interaction with virtual learning students.

