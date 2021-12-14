Delta ending flight from Sawyer International to Minneapolis, local groups react

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta has announced the suspension of flight routes in the Midwest with one impacting Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County. Effective January 10 Delta will no longer have a flight from K.I. Sawyer to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Across the country, delta is dropping seven flights, including the Minneapolis one. Skywest Airlines is the contracted carrier flying as Delta Connection. We spoke with the K.I. Sawyer Director of Operations, Duane DuRay about this decision.

“Marquette County and Sawyer International are very disappointed in the decision by Delta Airlines to discontinue the Minneapolis flight starting January 10th. We feel this will have a devastating effect on our leisure and business travelers,” DuRay said.

DuRay also said he is working with Marquette County officials and other interested groups to see if there’s a way to bring the flight to Minneapolis back in the future.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership, Northern Michigan University, Travel Marquette and Invest UP released a joint statement Tuesday saying “Local and regional stakeholders reacted quickly and unequivocally in opposition to today’s news that Delta Airlines was suspending service from Sawyer Airport in Marquette County to Minneapolis St. Paul beginning on January 1, 2022.

Saying that this decision cannot stand for the economic and community well-being of not only Marquette but the Upper Peninsula, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Travel Marquette, Northern Michigan University and InvestUP called on Delta Airlines to engage in a dialog with local leaders, reconsider the decision, and retain the service.

“Every non-stop flight into and out of Sawyer is an economic asset to not just Marquette County, but the whole U.P.,” said Sarah Lucas, CEO of the Lake Superior Community Partnership. “We’re concerned about the loss of this flight and the impact it will have on our region’s businesses and their connections to partners, customers, and opportunities for growth. On behalf of our business community, we’re hopeful there’s an opportunity to maintain this flight, and will work with our partners and community to support its continuation.” Susan Esler, the Executive Director of Travel Marquette added, “over the past four years, Minneapolis has become a growing feeder market producing more than 300,000 visitor days for Marquette County. Delta’s decision to cancel the non-stop flight is a concern and a decision that we hope the airline will reconsider in the coming months.”

“Convenient and accessible travel is critical to Northern Michigan University as well as the economy and vibrancy of our community and region,” said David Nyberg, Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University. “Northern has been actively engaged with Marquette County and regional business leaders in creating actionable strategies to enhance the overall service and experience at Sawyer. We hope that our collective efforts will help to inform a constructive dialogue regarding the opportunity for their growth alongside the excitement happening here in Marquette and throughout the Upper Peninsula.”

Making mention of the renewed appreciation for the lifestyle the Upper Peninsula has to offer, Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP, said “with the growth opportunity present before the UP because of the interest that the Pandemic has brough for quality of life and the lifestyle that the U.P. has to offer, this decision is particularly hard to understand. We are troubled to learn of this decision - especially with no apparent conversation beforehand with local leaders to permit us a case to ensure Delta understands the opportunity in front of us, and how important robust air service is to that opportunity. Consequently, on behalf of our private sector leadership, which does business not only in each county in the Upper Peninsula, but throughout the State and the Nation, we ask Delta Airlines to engage with us and to reconsider this decision.”

