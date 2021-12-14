Calumet Copperbots create competitive robots

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A robotics team at CLK Schools is practicing out of season right now to get ahead.

They call themselves the Calumet Copperbots and it’s an FRC high school robotics team.

The twelve students build competitive robots that compete worldwide.

“We get introduced to a competition a game, and our goal is to build a competitive robot that fulfills the game objectives,” said Copperbots Coach Todd Waurio.

Students plan, build and troubleshoot the robots. They use 3D printers to make their own parts, too.

“We make a lot of gears, we make a lot of pullies out of them,” said Charles Jackson, a Copperbots team member and CLK Schools junior. “We just can’t wait on shipping or the cost of shipping a lot of the time. They’re reliable and make whatever we want.”

In this year’s competition, the team’s basket-shooting robot made it to the top 20% worldwide.

For next season – the team is aiming higher.

“Right now we’re just looking at some general skillsets,” said Waurio. “We have some really cool things right now we have a swerve-drive robot that has a different drive system that we’re revising.”

The team resumes its season in January after winter break.

“With our recent improvements we made in this off-season with a lot of learning experiences,” said Lowell Torola, Copperbots team captain and CLK Schools senior. “And tackling difficult projects that we’ve been hesitant to even approach in the past. Like swerve-drive, better elevators, torrent design, really excited looking forward we got a great team this year.”

If you want to keep up with the Copperbots you can follow them on Facebook.

