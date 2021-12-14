Another quiet day before the storm

Warm and moist air increases tomorrow ahead of a strong storm system. This will lead to balmy conditions along with fog and drizzle. The system bring some light rain showers by Wednesday night. Then, winds become strong with gusts in excess of 45 mph on Thursday morning. Power outages along with downed trees and toppled items will be possible.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, with patchy fog and drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Showers early. Otherwise, windy

>Highs: Around 50° then down to the 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Cont. 20s

Monday: Isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

