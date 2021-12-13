Advertisement

Warm next few days as rain chances increase

With above average temperatures moving into the region rain chances will increase with it
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight and tomorrow will be some of the better days we’ve had after the snow Saturday. We will also experience above average temperatures possibly melting all of the snow for the snow-lovers out there. As the week progresses rain chances do increase as well with the bulk of the rain occurring Wednesday night into Thursday. Overall a calm but somewhat rainy week for the Upper Peninsula.

>Highs: Low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions and mild winds

>Highs: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Clouds increase throughout the day as conditions remain mild

>Highs: Mid to possibly High 40s

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week as rain chances increase into the night hours

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Rainy conditions as some of our western counties could see a small mix

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures being to become more seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP warns public to stay home
MSP encourages the public to stay home if possible
The Alger County Sheriff's Department in Munising.
Alger County man hospitalized after hours-long standoff with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police
Saturday storm to produce gale-force winds, potential snowfall over 6″ through the afternoon.
Quick but fierce winter storm impacting U.P. travel Saturday with heavy snow, strong winds
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender congregants
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender church members
UP Health System - Marquette
ICU beds full as COVID-19 patients await transfer to UPHS - Marquette

Latest News

Saturday storm to produce gale-force winds, potential snowfall over 6″ through the afternoon.
Quick but fierce winter storm impacting U.P. travel Saturday with heavy snow, strong winds
heavy snow
Quiet before the storm
Chance of freezing drizzle & icy areas for Friday a.m. commuters, then improving briefly until...
Friday: Frosty morning to mild daytime, before major winter storm rolls in
snow
Back to an active pattern with widespread snow