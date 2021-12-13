Advertisement

Veridea Group proposes new housing development in South Marquette

A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Commissioners heard plans for a new $20 million housing development in south Marquette. Monday night the commission heard from the Veridea Group as they presented their plans during a work session.

They’re proposing a development of 60-70 duplexes on a 29 acre parcel of the Heartwood property at the corner of Division Street and South McClellan Avenue. The houses would cost about $279,000 and up.

“It’s quite clear that there is a need for housing across all pricing segments in Marquette, really in the U.P. but it’s really acute in Marquette so this project is designed to address one of those segments and help out,” said Robert Mahaney, Veridea Group President.

The plan would include a development agreement with the city where they would take on the cost of running infrastructure to the site. If approved the plan is to start construction next summer. As this was a work session, no action was taken by the commission.

