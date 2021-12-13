Unseasonably warm stretch is ahead
We’re in for a few days of abnormally warm conditions. This comes with an upper-level ridge that develops right over us as the jetstream shifts north. A strong storm system will bring an end to it by the end of the week. It brings rain on Wednesday with strong winds on Thursday morning.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Tuesday: Clouds increase with warm conditions
>Highs: Upper 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with morning drizzle followed by afternoon rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Thursday: Morning rain and strong winds
>Highs: Upper 40s. Temps fall during the day
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler
Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
