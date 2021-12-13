United Way of Marquette County to give handmade student cards to health care workers

MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County elementary students are paying tribute to health care workers for the holidays.

United Way of Marquette County is collecting handmade cards from students as part of its Tag You’re It event. Classes from Aspen Ridge and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools have given their special thank you’s to United Way since Nov. 29.

United Way of Marquette County Executive Director Andrew Rickauer says small acts of kindness towards overworked health care employees can go a long way. “I thought this would be a great way to bring the community together in new ways, by getting elementary students doing something, thinking of others, and just showing a little gratitude towards the front line workers,” he says.

Rickauer says United Way plans to distribute the cards Tues., Dec. 14 at UPHS Marquette, and later this week at UPHS Bell in Ishpeming.

