Second performance from Marquette Choral Society at St. Peter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette choral society performed its second and last concert today at Saint Peter Cathedral.

The event today saw more people attend due to calmer weather conditions. Both attendees and the choir were excited to come back to in-person concerts. The choir director was happy to see people come yesterday and more today. Even though the crowd was smaller yesterday the energy was great, according to director Erin Colwitz.

“(The energy), Great. We had a standing ovation last night, looking forward to a bigger crowd today now that the weather’s calmed down a little bit and so far people are just loving it,” she said.

During the event, any donations made went to saint peter cathedral and would fund future events. The next event they have planned will be in April next year.

