The Ryan Report - December 12, 2021

This week, Don Ryan talks with Chuck Nelson about upcoming changes for Dickinson County Healthcare
By Don Ryan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with Dickinson County Healthcare CEO Chuck Nelson about upcoming changes happening within the organization.

First, the two begin by discussing the state of the current COVID-19 crisis in Upper Michigan. Nelson explains the affiliation agreement between Dickinson County Healthcare and Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

