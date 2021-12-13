Rehearsals begin for upcoming Sounds of the Holidays concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rehearsals have now started for the upcoming Sounds of the Holidays concert for next Saturday.

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra met tonight to rehearse the program ahead of the event. The concert will feature well-known jingles like “Santa Claus is coming to town” and some songs you may not even know. the troupe is excited to perform for an in-person concert and one of the players has their own piece for people to enjoy.

“We’re performing a Hanukkah medley that was written by one of our horn players and I guess he wrote about it 20 years ago but we’ve never played it so that’s really going to be a fun piece,” she said. The event is scheduled for December 18 at 7:30 P.M. and masks are required.

