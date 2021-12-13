Potential online threats to Copper Country schools

COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is ongoing for potential online threats posed to schools in the Copper Country.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has revealed unsubstantiated internet application threats and rumors consistent with threats across the State of Michigan after the unfortunate Oxford shooting.

The Houghton County Sherriff’s Office is working closely with all the schools in the district, their superintendents and local law enforcement on this matter. A greater law enforcement presence will be placed into effect starting Monday.

Investigators say it is important to note that any threat towards schools will be taken seriously and prosecuted fully. Law enforcement encourages parents to monitor their children’s electronic devices. The sheriff’s office, also, asks parents to encourage their children to be aware, and if they see something, say something.

Reports can be called to 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency.

Individuals and students can also use OK2SAY to submit tips.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.