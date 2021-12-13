Pearson holiday light display open to the public

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Douglas and Susan Pearson didn’t always have a grand light display outside their home.

But that all changed around 40 years ago. Pearson says he started decorating the house in the early 1980′s as a way to bring their families together for the holidays. “We were splitting our time between her parents and my parents, and after about 3 years of that, I said, ‘That’s it. We’re having your family, my family, brothers, sisters everybody’s coming here for Christmas Eve,’” he recalls.

Since, Pearson says he has slowly built up his display to what it is now. He adds that the setup takes about a month. “The 1st of November I start putting everything out because I want to start lighting the 1st of December,” he says.

He invites guests to take a walk through the lights and take in the splendor. Kids are also welcome to visit Santa’s mailbox with their Christmas lists. “The little kids put their letter in the mailbox and we make sure that Santa gets it so he can return, he returns a letter to them,” Pearson says.

He adds that they received over 80 letters last year, and expect even more this season.

Pearson says his favorite part of the exhibit is seeing all the smiling faces full of holiday cheer. Especially since he thinks this is its last year. “I’m over 70 now and it’s getting to be too much with climbing ladders and doing everything,” Pearson says.

Pearson says that he will still decorate the house for the holidays, but the display won’t be quite as grand as it is now. He admits it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this tradition. “We had a little girl come and she saw, or the parents saw the sign there and said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be the last year,’ and she started crying, the little girl, so now I’m feeling really bad,” Pearson says.

If interested, Pearson says you can visit their holiday light display any time from now until Dec. 31. It is located at 30 Twin Pines Drive in Ishpeming Township.

