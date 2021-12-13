Mont Ripley blasts snow before opening

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mont Ripley is set to open up this weekend according to General Manager Nick Sirdenis.

The MTU-owned ski hill got a head start on Mother Nature by making some of its own snow.

It plans to open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“The plan is to have it all ready to go by Friday,” said Sirdenis. “We got sunshine and 50-degree weather right now. That’s not good, but we got a nice thick base and it does melt rather slowly.”

Sirdenis says natural snow would be great. But, he says making it has its own advantages.

“Natural snow melts a lot faster than man-made snow,” added Sirdenis. “It’s not that there’s magic chemicals in it it’s just dense.”

Sirdenis says he expects conditions to improve in the coming weeks.

“Once we get our snow-making snow down on the ground and then Mother Nature gives us the covering on the top,” he added. “There is no better conditions in the Midwest, nobody could have better conditions than us because of that.”

Sirdenis hopes to see some first-time skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

“Having something to do that you love outside and to have fun at is important in this area,” said Sirdenis. “Be it whatever, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling. If you don’t have some kind of activity here in the wintertime that can become really long.”

Check out Mont Ripley’s website for more information.

