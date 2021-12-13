Michigan State Police and criminal psychology professor explain school threat increase

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Over the last two weeks, schools across Upper Michigan have seen an increase in threats.

The latest unsubstantiated threat investigation reported is in the Copper Country. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office increased its presence at area schools on Mon., Dec. 12. Statewide, copycat threats have gone up significantly since the deadly Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice Assistant Professor Dr. Wally Wojciechowski says he isn’t surprised by the recent increase. “We do generally see a one to two-week kind of copycat period so-to-speak where you see increased rates of threats or even perpetrated acts of mass violence,” Dr. Wojciechowski says.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio believes many copycats do this for attention. “A lot of these people that are making these threats, or even the ones that are carrying these threats out, they want to be notarized, they want to be noticed,” he says.

Dr. Wojciehowski says adolescent copycats usually act out for fun and don’t consider the outcome of their actions. “There have been instances, you know where a kid goes out and wants a day off school, something like that, and decides to make a threat and doesn’t understand the consequences of it or really the seriousness of this act,” he says.

But the MSP takes every threat very seriously. “If they want to be famous, we will wake them famous and prosecute them with everything that we have, and our prosecutors, our court systems are all on-board with this,” Lt. Giannunzio says. “This is nothing to take lightly.”

If you think someone at your school may be in danger, the MSP encourages you to report it through their OK2SAY program or by dialing 911.

