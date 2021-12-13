Marquette Symphony Orchestra prepares for Sounds of the Holidays concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is ready to perform on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Janis Peterson and Steve Grugin are both guest conductors for the concert. They say the event will feature a variety of holiday tunes, as well as a new solo piece from a U.P. native.

For details on the event and what songs will be played, click here.

Masks are required for the audience. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.