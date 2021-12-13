Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra prepares for Sounds of the Holidays concert

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is ready to perform on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Janis Peterson and Steve Grugin are both guest conductors for the concert. They say the event will feature a variety of holiday tunes, as well as a new solo piece from a U.P. native.

Masks are required for the audience. Tickets are on sale now.

