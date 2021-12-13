Inmate escapes from Schoolcraft County Jail

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - An inmate escaped from Schoolcraft County Jail Saturday morning.

According to the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the City of Manistique public safety officers and MSP responded quickly.

Law officials were able to catch and return the suspect to the facility in less than an hour.

The inmate attempted to hide at well-known residences in the City of Manistque.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until the report is reviewed for further charges.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone there is no danger to the public because of this incident and the inmate is secured back inside the jail.

