Holiday lights competition starts in Lake Linden

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Jam Service in Lake Linden invites the community to participate in a holiday light contest.

Residents in the area are encouraged to set up their lights this week.

Judging begins on Friday.

The community can cast their votes for the best house through the event’s Facebook page.

Sign-up is $10 and all money raised is donated directly to Omega House hospice in Houghton.

Jam Service Owner Joe Serotzke says his business is raising the stakes for competitors.

“Jam Service is going to be donating $100 to first place, $75 to second place and $50 to third,” said Serotzke.

“I would like to see everyone go out as much as they can and go big,” added Serotzke. “That’s what we used to have as kids and we just don’t have that anymore.”

To sign up – call Jam Service at (906) 370-1283.

