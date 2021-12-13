Bonifas Art Center winter events

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is looking for artists for its newest art show. It’s called “All Mixed Up” and it has only one requirement – all artwork must use more than one media.

“We’re offering a mixed media show to have a competition, a friendly competition of course, amongst our mixed media artists. So this is a show solely dedicated to all things mixed,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

Entries are accepted through January 3 and the show opens on January 6. Everyone 16 and older is welcome to submit art.

“I know a lot of the 16 plus age range is learning a lot about the arts. We’re encouraging our youth artists to come out as well,” said Oman.

Are you still looking for Christmas presents? The Bonifas has an open gift shop and all items made by local artists.

“One of which is Michael Olsen’s new book ‘Forest Graffiti’ which highlights the graffiti use on trees during the lumber tree harvesting,” said Oman.

The gift shop and art gallery are open during normal Bonifas hours. The Bonifas will be closed from December 24 through the 27 and December 31 through January 3.

“We do recommend going to East Ludington Gallery, which is three blocks down from us on main street. They also have a wide selection of artists to choose from,” said Oman.

The Bonifas is also getting ready for the 2022 Flannel Fest on February 19. It’s a night to celebrate Yooper culture.

“We have catered food, there’s mini ice shanty races, other games like moose ring toss, pasty toss, as long as the weather is cooperating outside, we’ll do that. We’ve done a hot chocolate bar outside so that’s a lot of fun,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

