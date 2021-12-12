Advertisement

Westwood Mall hosts Christmas Market

The event featured over 30 vendors.
Westwood Christmas Market
Westwood Christmas Market(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette County were able to finish up their holiday shopping this weekend.

Over 30 small vendors set up shops at the Westwood Mall for its first-ever Christmas Market. Families could visit Santa and one of his elves. Event Coordinator Kathleen Blanchard says the market gives small businesses a chance to show off their work.

“We have everybody from people who sell homemade cocoa bombs, to people who sell books and macrame,” Blanchard said. “It’s just been honestly a big group effort between a whole bunch of women who work really hard to build their businesses from home, which I think is really impressive.”

The event went from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sun., Dec. 12. If you missed out, Blanchard says she is planning other markets for April and Dec. 2022.

MSP warns public to stay home
Catholic Diocese of Marquette explains new guidance on transgender congregants
Mount Bohemia slopes opening soon
