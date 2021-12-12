Westwood Mall hosts Christmas Market

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette County were able to finish up their holiday shopping this weekend.

Over 30 small vendors set up shops at the Westwood Mall for its first-ever Christmas Market. Families could visit Santa and one of his elves. Event Coordinator Kathleen Blanchard says the market gives small businesses a chance to show off their work.

“We have everybody from people who sell homemade cocoa bombs, to people who sell books and macrame,” Blanchard said. “It’s just been honestly a big group effort between a whole bunch of women who work really hard to build their businesses from home, which I think is really impressive.”

The event went from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sun., Dec. 12. If you missed out, Blanchard says she is planning other markets for April and Dec. 2022.

