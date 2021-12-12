Advertisement

Mount Bohemia slopes opening soon

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort needs about another foot of snow before its all-natural snow slopes will be open.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia Ski Resort needs a little more snow.

The all-natural snow hill is waiting on about another foot of snow before opening for skiing and snowboarding.

At this point, management said it expects to start its lift sometime around Christmas.

However, Mount Bohemia’s snowshoe trails are open now.

Mount Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber said some other parts of the resort are open too.

“We are operating our spa [on] Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the next two weekends,” said Barber. “Then after Dec. 26 we’ll be open daily.”

Season passes have sold out for the year. Only pass holders will be able to ski or snowboard during the day on Saturdays to keep capacity under control.

