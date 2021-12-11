Advertisement

Yoopers United website makes it easier to volunteer for the holidays

Yoopers United website
Yoopers United website(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season comes a wealth of volunteer opportunities.

But a new website called Yoopers United is making it easier for people to take advantage of the many chances to give back. United Way of Marquette county’s executive director Andrew Rickauer says the tool is allowing people to connect to those opportunities with ease.

“Anyone in the community whether individual, business, group, family however can come on to the website and find needs that fit their schedule based on interest, location, date, whatever they’d like to help out with,” he said. Any type of help during the holidays is appreciated, whether it be meal prep for the upcoming Kiwanis Christmas dinner or helping with various tasks at Room at the Inn.

“You know this is just the time of year where we always encourage people to come in and volunteer, get familiar with your non-profits and the good work that all of us do and if you can’t volunteer your time we always appreciate donations either in kind or monetary,” Room at the Inn’s executive director Nick Emmendorfer said.

“Since using Yoopers United, I’m happy to say last month we only had 2 days that didn’t have volunteers, the rest were all filled up and we had 6 days with every shift filled and I think that’s directly related to how easy the site is to use and how accessible it is to the members of our community,” he said.

While volunteer positions are filling faster, Emmendorfer said there is always room for more.

