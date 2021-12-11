Quick but fierce winter storm impacting U.P. travel Saturday with heavy snow, strong winds

A major winter system from the Central Plains brings powerful wind gusts and widespread moderate to heavy snow chances to Upper Michigan Friday night through Saturday. Major travel impacts include poor visibility from whiteout conditions, slick roads, and possible road blockages from snow accumulation. Snowfall amounts from Friday night through Saturday can total over 6″, with 10″ or more in Central and Eastern U.P. locations plus over a foot in the central highlands. Expect travel conditions to improve Sunday as milder weather follows after the system’s exit. The mild stretch extends into next week, with a return to winter weather by Friday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow, diminishing from west to east in the evening; blustery with northeast through northwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Sunday to Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 30s to 40

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, mild

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers; warm and breezy

>Highs: 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 20s

