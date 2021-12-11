Opening weekend continues at Marquette Mountain Resort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The weather outside is frightful, but hitting the slopes is so delightful. That is what many skiers and snowboarders of all ages did Saturday.

It was day two of opening weekend at Marquette Mountain Resort. General Manager Kaet Johnson says it has been a thrill seeing everyone back and having a good time.

“{Friday} was a great day,” said Johnson. “We had a great crowd out here. We had lots of kids and families, so {Friday} was wonderful. Today is an entirely different weather day. But, if anybody likes powder, they should come out.”

The winter storm, however, did cause multiple wind delays for the Snowfield lift. That forced guests to slide down Bunny Hill and take advantage of uphill access on the open runs.

After a mild winter last year, 13-year-old Lucas Ballard says this snow was what he was waiting for.

“With all of this heavy snow, I wanted to see some powder,” he said. “I was like, “A lot of snow. I want to get first chair today.’”

There was also some ornament decorating for the kids. The completed artwork was placed on the Christmas tree in the resort’s Alpine Room.

As for Ballard, he is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It’s great seeing everybody coming here skiing and having fun,” he stated. “All of this snow is definitely wonderful, and I can’t wait to ski all of the runs.”

“Our goal is to create the best snow surfaces that we can and have our lifts operational,” Johnson mentioned.

Opening weekend continues Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To find all hours of operation, including special times, visit marquettemountain.com.

