NMU holds December 2021 Graduation Commencement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the harsh weather conditions, family and friends gathered at the Superior Dome for the NMU December Graduation Ceremony.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. and went until mid afternoon and just under 500 students graduated during the ceremony.

Derek Hall, NMU spokesperson, told us about the ceremony.

“It’s a crazy morning with the big storm but the families are here and the graduates are here, It’s an exciting day on campus.”

The speakers are Dr. Rebecca Ulland, the student-choice faculty speaker. Dr.Ulland is the professor and head of the Department of Languages, Literatures and International Studies.

And Lynda Unterkircher, the student commencement speaker.

