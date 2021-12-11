Advertisement

NMU graduates 41 soon-to-be nurses during pinning ceremony

The 2021 cohort of nurses from NMU
The 2021 cohort of nurses from NMU(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The latest cohort of soon-to-be registered nurses was recognized at Northern Michigan University Friday afternoon. The class of 2021 school of nursing graduates held their pinning ceremony in Jamrich Hall.

Friends and family gathered as individual students were honored for their outstanding achievements. One of the NMU Nursing Instructors says these students have already faced some unique challenges as they advance in their careers in health care.

“These students, as they go out are going to be working with less resources than they have, not to mention we’re dealing with a pandemic, but these students have also had a golden opportunity where many other nursing schools have not been able to get into their clinical sites, these students have been able to maintain clinics,” said NMU Associate Professor Jamie Crabb.

This year’s class includes 41 students. In order to become fully registered nurses they have to pass the NCLEX exam.

