NMU Board of Trustees votes in new Chair, approves bonus pay for non-faculty staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several changes are on the horizon for Northern Michigan University after a Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

The Board voted to approve a one-time bonus pay to non-faculty employees in 2022. The pay will equate to 2.5% of their salaries.

Also approved at the meeting-- the renaming of the Luther S. West Building to the “Science Building.”

The University will also stop using the song “Hail Northern,” which West wrote.

These decisions come after information was recently brought to light demonstrating West’s involvement in the Eugenics Movement of the early 1900s.

NMU’s Interim President Kerri Schuiling introduced the proposals, reading the letter from the committee which had researched West’s background and determined a need for change.

Schuiling read, “It is felt that the university naming honors must reflect the current philosophy and mission of Northern Michigan University, which has inclusion as a core value, equity of systems and processes as a strategic plan focus area, and reimagining inclusion and diversity at NMU as a strategic plan initiative.”

The Board also voted on a new chair and vice-chair for next year. Steve Young of Lansing will serve as chair and Alexis Hart of Royal Oak will serve as vice chair, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

