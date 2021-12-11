MSP encourages the public to stay home is possible
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to warn everyone to stay home if possible.
According to the tweet, the roads are covered with snow in many areas and have yet to be plowed.
Police say several vehicles have gone into ditches Saturday.
If you do need to go out today, MSP warns you to do so safely and slow your speeds.
There have been no major issues or road closures reported at this time.
