MSP encourages the public to stay home is possible

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to warn everyone to stay home if possible.

According to the tweet, the roads are covered with snow in many areas and have yet to be plowed.

Police say several vehicles have gone into ditches Saturday.

If you do need to go out today, MSP warns you to do so safely and slow your speeds.

There have been no major issues or road closures reported at this time.

Stay home if you can. The roads are snow covered and many areas have yet to be plowed. We have had several vehicles in the ditch today. If you need to get out, please do so safely and slow your speeds. pic.twitter.com/MPrvILiiVF — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) December 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.